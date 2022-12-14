Schools Closed In Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris District Due To Heavy Rain, Houses Collapse in Coonoor

Tamil Nadu School Closing News Today: The Nilgiris district administration declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday as a result of the heavy rainfall.

Heavy rains since Tuesday night have brought the normal life to a standstill in the high-range Nilgiris district

Tamil Nadu School Closing News Today: Schools and colleges remained closed in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district due to heavy rains in the state. Heavy rains since Tuesday night have brought normal life to a standstill in the high-range Nilgiris district while rail services were affected as boulders and trees fell on the track.

In the wake of these developments, the Nilgiris district administration declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday as a result of the heavy rainfall.

Due to heavy rains, the services on the Nilgiris Mountain Railway were cancelled on Wednesday in view of boulders and trees falling across the track.

Because of the heavy rains, boulders had fallen across the railway and landslides happened and trees fell, obstructing the rail line, the Railways said.

As the heavy rains still continue to lash the district, five houses crumbled in a habitat near Coonoor and a few vehicles parked on roadside, including three autorickshaws were washed away in the rain water on TTK Road, a report by Times Now said.

Moreover, the traffic was affected, and vehicular movement was paralysed due to a big crater being formed on Ooty-Coonoor road and more than 10 trees falling on Ooty-Kothagairi and Ooty-Gudalur highways.



