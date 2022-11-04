Schools Closed in These States For Air Pollution, Heavy Rain Alert

Taking preventive measures against the rising air pollution, the schools in Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been ordered to hold online classes till November 8.

The Haryana government also decided to keep schools, colleges and educational institutions closed and put a ban on four-wheeler diesel vehicles.

School Closing Latest News Today: Starting from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to Tamil Nadu, schools have been shut in several states across the country either for air pollution or heavy rain alert. After Diwali, the air pollution level in Delhi-NCR has gone up to a critical level due to the continuous burning of stubble by farmers and the smoke released by vehicles in in North India.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been receiving incessant rains due to the presence of low atmospheric circulation in the south-west Bay of Bengal along the North Sri Lankan coast and the onset of north-east monsoon. And because of this, the schools have been shut in these states for some days. Take a look at which states have closed schools recently:

Noida, Uttar Pradesh:

Taking preventive measures against the rising air pollution, the schools in Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been ordered to hold online classes till November 8.

As per the order, the schools up to Class 8 will have to hold online classes while students of classes 9 to 12, higher education institutes and technical institutions can also opt for online classes if they want.

Moreover, the outdoor activities in all schools have been restricted, the district school inspector said.

Delhi:

After reviewing the air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday proposed to shut schools. Several parents have supported the same while others have opposed it, fearing another hit to their studies.

Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked the Delhi government to shut schools till air quality improves which has deteriorated to ‘severe’ in the last few days.

Haryana:

Following the suits of the neighbouring states, the Haryana government also decided to keep schools, colleges and educational institutions closed and put a ban on four-wheeler diesel vehicles.

Moreover, the public, municipal and private offices have been asked to work at 50 per cent capacity and the rest to work from home.

Tamil Nadu:

Due to heavy rains across the state, the schools in several districts of Tamil Nadu have been shut on Tuesday. With the starting of the northeast monsoon on October 29, heavy rain has been continuing in several parts of the state. Schools and colleges have been closed in Chennai, Ranipet, Ramanathapuram Tiruvallur, Vellore, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Chengalpattu districts.



