Schools Closed in Uttar Pradeshs Lucknow for Students Upto Class 8 Till January 14 Due to Cold Wave News

Uttar Pradesh School Closing News: Lucknow schools from classes 1 to 8 to remain closed from January 9 to January 14 due to cold wave conditions.

Winter Vacation: Schools in many districts of Uttar Pradesh have been closed due to cold wave and dense fog.

Uttar Pradesh School Closing News: The Uttar Pradesh government has directed schools in Lucknow to remain closed for students up to Class 8 from January 9 to January 14 in view of the cold wave conditions. Lucknow district magistrate said in a circular, “In view of the difficulty being faced by the students in reaching the schools due to the extreme cold wave, all schools in urban and rural areas from Class-1 to class-8 in Lucknow, holiday is declared in schools from 09.01.2023 to 14.01.2023.”

News agency ANI tweeted, “UP | Lucknow schools from classes 1 to 8 to remain closed from 9th 14th January due to cold wave conditions.”

Earlier, Lucknow schools were asked to remain closed till January 7, 2023. However, as temperatures continue to fall, many of Uttar Pradesh’s districts have extended the winter vacations for students. Students studying in Classes 9 to 12 are required to continue with their offline classes with changed timings.

Several states’ education departments have issued orders to keep schools closed. Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are some of the states that have shut schools or revised school timings. Due to the cold weather, Uttar Pradesh schools have been closed in several districts including that of Lucknow, Varanasi, Noida, Kanpur, Mainpuri, and others.

Recently, Noida and Mainpuri have closed their schools due to cold wave and heavy fog. Schools in Noida have been shut for students for Classes 1 to 8 till January 14. Schools in Mainpuri district have been closed due to winter vacation till January 14. According to the orders of the Mainpuri Basic Education Department, schools will remain closed till Class 8.



