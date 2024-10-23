Home

Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Schools closed, WFH advised for private companies, IMD says…

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rainfall in Bengaluru for Wednesday.

Bengaluru Rains: Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Bengaluru. Many parts of the state have reported water logging disrupting the daily traffic movement in the city. Owing to the heavy downpours, the authorities have decided to shut down the schools on Wednesday. The Bengaluru Urban district administration has declared holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres for today, October 23. In a statement, the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban Jagadish G has said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure and in the interest of students.

To avoid accidents, the authorities have also asked collages not to use dilapidated and weak buildings for holding classes. The college management must ensure that the students do not go to low lying areas where there is water.

The city has been reeling under incessant rains for the past three days. Several areas are flooded in and around Yelahanka. “The embankment of a lake gave way in Dasarahalli. Areas under Mahadevapura zone five layouts Basava Samithi Layout, Tata Nagar, Bhadrappa Layout, Vayunandana Layout, Anjaneya Layout, Chitrakoot Apartment, Ramanashree California, Surabhi Layout, Someshwara Layout, Kanaka Nagar were inundated,” the Deputy CM told PTI.

Bengaluru Rains: Top Updates

Bengaluru has been witnessing severe downpours for the last few days. Widespread flooding was reported from several residential areas in the city as heavy rains turned roads into virtual rivers.

Considering the heavy rains and IMD alert, the Bengaluru Urban district administration has declared holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres for today, October 23.

Students must note that the colleges and the ITIs will observe a normal day and will function as usual.

At least five people were killed in separate rain-related incidents in Bengaluru; While three labourers died in a building collapse after the downpour

Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban Jagadish G declared a school holiday on Wednesday. However, he said in a statement, that all the colleges and ITIs in the city will function as usual, with a general instruction of not using dilapidated and weak buildings to avoid accidents.

Local authorities said that 241 mm of rainfall was recorded in the past week, more than double the normal for the period.

Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed to evacuate people from the flooded areas











