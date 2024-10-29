Home

News

Public Holiday Alert: Schools, Colleges, and Offices to Close for 5 days from …

In UP, there will be Chhoti Diwali on October 30, Diwali on October 31, Govardhan Puja on November 2 and Sunday holiday on October 3.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Public Holiday: The month of November is full of festivals and holidays. This year, there will be three-day stretch of consecutive holidays for festivals. The month also had a two-day holiday, making it a total of five holiday this month. Schools, colleges, and offices will also remain closed on these days.

In UP, there will be Chhoti Diwali on October 30, Diwali on October 31, Govardhan Puja on November 2 and Sunday holiday on October 3. At the same time, there will be Diwali holiday on November 1 in Uttarakhand. During this time there will be a holiday in schools, colleges and offices.

30 October – Chhoti Diwali holiday in UP

31 October – Diwali holiday in UP

1 November – Diwali holiday in Uttarakhand

2 November – Govardhan Puja holiday in UP

3 November – Sunday

Bank Holidays in November

Banks will be closed during Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan), Kut festival, Kannada Rajyothsava, Balipadyami, Vikram Samvant New Year Day, Chhath (Evening Arghya), Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival, Egaas-Bagwaal, Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima, Kanakadasa Jayanti, Seng Kutsnem, according to the RBI website.











