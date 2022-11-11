Friday, November 11, 2022
National

Schools Colleges To Be Shut In THESE Areas In Tamil Nadu On November 12

Schools and colleges have been ordered shut on Saturday in Chennai, Nilgiris and several other areas in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Tamil Nadu: The administration has ordered closure of schools and colleges in 23 districts for November 12.

New Delhi: Schools and colleges have been ordered shut on Saturday in Chennai, Nilgiris and several other areas in Tamil Nadu as widespread rain battered the state. The administration has ordered closure of schools and colleges in 23 districts for November 12. “Due to heavy rains, holiday has been declared in schools and colleges in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nilgiris on November 12. So far, schools and colleges in 23 districts will be closed on Saturday due to rain,” the administration said.

Areas Where Schools And Colleges Will Be Closed

  • Chennai
  • Kanchipuram
  • Ranipet
  • Vellore
  • Thiruvallur
  • Villupuram
  • Thiruvarur
  • Mayiladuthurai
  • Nilgiris

Tamil Nadu rains

Moderate to heavy, lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday and the India Meteorological Department said a well marked low pressure area lay over Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, rainfall is expected till November 13 and it could be heavy to very heavy in select regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the IMD said.

Almost all parts of Chennai, the neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet, coastal regions falling under Villupuram, Cuddalore, the Cauvery Delta zone regions including Thanjavur district and southern Ramanathapuram as well experienced rainfall.

Intermittent showers began on the night of Thursday and it intensified in several regions of the State, leading to waterlogging and disruption in vehicular movement like on the Avadi-Poonamallee stretch. Areas falling under districts including Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur witnessed heavy rains ranging between 7 and 11 CM. Other regions experienced moderate showers. In as many as 23 districts including Chennai schools and colleges were closed and in 6 other districts including Dharmapuri and Sivaganga schools were shut.




Published Date: November 11, 2022 11:45 PM IST



Updated Date: November 11, 2022 11:45 PM IST





