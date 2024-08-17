Home

News

Udaipur Class 10th Student Stabbing Incident: Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed Today; Internet Suspended

Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt has ordered a 24-hour shutdown of internet services in the areas of Bedla, Badgaon, Balicha, Debari, Eklingpura, Kanpur, Dhikali, and Bhuwana in Udaipur, starting from Friday.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Jaipur: In response to escalating communal tension in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, following an incident where a class 10 student stabbed a minor boy at a government school, the district administration has declared that all schools and colleges in the city will be closed on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Section 144 and prohibitory orders have been imposed to maintain law and order in the city.

Section 144 Imposed in Udaipur

Meanwhile, the district administration has also implemented a 24-hour suspension of internet services, beginning at 10 PM on Friday and continuing through Saturday. Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt has ordered a 24-hour shutdown of internet services in the areas of Bedla, Badgaon, Balicha, Debari, Eklingpura, Kanpur, Dhikali, and Bhuwana in Udaipur, starting from Friday. Read orders below:-

The lease line services will remain operational during this time.

Udaipur Class 10th Student Stabbing Incident: What Happened?

Earlier on Friday, a fight between two school students led to communal tension in Udaipur.

One of the injured students, Devraj, was rushed to the hospital. Currently, he is undergoing treatment.

Following this incident, a mob set fire to cars, pelted stones, and ransacked a shopping mall.

According to the District Collector Arvind Poswal, the accused student who fled soon after attacking his classmate has been detained. An investigation is underway.

Large police force was deputed to avert any further untoward incident.

Additionally, Hindu organizations urged shopkeepers to close their businesses in Chetak Circle, Hathipol, Ashwini Bazaar, Bapu Bazaar, and Ghantaghar areas. The traders complied and closed their shops.











