Schools In Haryana To Remain Closed Tomorrow; Holiday Announced in Ghaziabad, Haridwar Till August 2

All public offices as well as schools and colleges will be closed on July 31, 2024. Haryana observes Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day to honour the sacrifices of brave martyrs.

New Delhi: Haryana Government on Tuesday announced a school holiday in all government and private schools tomorrow on the count of Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day. Notice sent by one of the top schools read, “This is to bring to your kind attention that tomorrow Wednesday, 31st July 2024 will be observed as holiday on account of Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day , a gazetted holiday declared by Haryana Government .”

July 31 is observed in remembrance of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a tragic event that profoundly impacted Shaheed Udham Singh’s life. General Dyer had ordered open fire on a crowd, leading to immense loss of life. In retaliation, Shaheed Udham Singh assassinated Michael O’Dwyer. For this act, Singh was sentenced to death and was hanged on July 31, 1940, at Pentonville Prison by Albert Pierrepoint. In honor of his memory, Punjab and Haryana observe Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day.

Schools closed in Ghaziabad, Haridwar

Owning to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, the schools in Ghaziabad and Haridwar schools will be closed between July 27 and August 2, 2024. In the next few days, the Kawar Yatra will witness lakhs of devotees from across the state at Ghaziabad’s Dudeshwar Nath temple.

As per the official notice sent to schools by the District Inspector of schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Dharamveer Singh, “Considering the kanwar yatra and adhering to the directives issued by the district magistrate, all schools across all boards, catering to classes 1 to 12 within the district, shall abstain from conducting physical classes on July 31 and August 1.”

Along the same line, schools in Haridwar will be closed due to the huge rush of Shiv devotees in the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. As per the order, all government, and non-government schools and Anganwadi centres from class 1 to 12 in the district will be closed from July 27 to August 2, 2024.











