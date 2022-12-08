Schools In Tamil Nadu’s 6 Districts To Remain Shut Tomorrow Due To Rains, Cyclone

Tamil Nadu School Closing News Today: As per the IMD prediction, cyclone Mandous is expected to bring heavy rain in Chennai and a few other districts in Tamil Nadu on December 9 and 10.

Cyclone Mandous is expected to make landfall in Tamil Nadu on December 9 and is likely to take heavy rains in the state.

Tamil Nadu School Closing News Today: Taking preventive measures after the IMD prediction about heavy rains, the Tamil Nadu government declared holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Vellore on December 9. The collectors of these districts declared the holiday for Friday.

Cyclone Mandous Landfall in Tamil Nadu on Dec 9

The cyclonic storm “Mandous” moved with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 1430 hours IST of today, the 08th December, 2022 about 390 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 480 km southeast of Chennai. — Tamilnadu Weather-IMD (@ChennaiRmc) December 8, 2022

Chennai Weather News Live Updates Today

As per the IMD prediction, cyclone Mandous is expected to bring heavy rain in Chennai and a few other districts in Tamil Nadu on December 9 and 10.

Tamil Nadu | In view of continuous rain across the state, a holiday has been announced for schools and colleges in Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Vellore on December 9. — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

Heavy Rains in Chennai

The Indian Metrological Department, in the meantime, has issued a red alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu for the next 2 to 3 days. The IMD has issued the red alert due to heavy rainfall and cyclone predictions for around 13 districts in Tamil Nadu.

For rescue operations, the National Disaster Response Force has also been pre-positioned in Thanjavur, following the red alert issued in view of cyclonic formation.

On November 29, 2022, schools and Colleges were closed in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar District due to continuous rainfall in the district.



