Schools Ordered Shut In Puducherry For 2 Days Here Why

New Delhi: All schools including government and private have been ordered shut for two days in Puducherry amid heavy rainfall alert. The schools will remain closed on November 4 (Friday) and November 5 (Saturday) as per the order issued by the Puducherry government.Also Read – Noida Schools To Hold Online Classes Till Tuesday As Air Quality in NCR Worsens

“Due to a heavy rain alert issued for the November 4 and November 5 , government and private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal will be closed for those two days,” Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Heavy rain lashes Puducherry, more to follow

Puducherry was battered by heavy rain on Thursday inundating several areas and almost all thoroughfares, affecting the flow of vehicular traffic. Chief Minister N Rangasamy held an emergency meeting with officials concerned with relief and rehabilitation works.

Later, he told reporters that “all necessary steps have been taken to ensure that people faced no hardship in the context of the current rains.” Puducherry and its suburban areas registered 5 cm rainfall till 4.30 pm on November 4.

A control room was opened at the collectorate and close vigil was being maintained in all vulnerable areas, he said. Chief Secretary Rahul Verma, District Collector E Vallavan and officials of Revenue and Disaster Management Department were among those who participated in the meeting.