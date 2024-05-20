Home

Delhi Heatwave Update: Schools To Remain Closed Till THIS Date Due To High Temperature

“…all the govt. schools are closed wef 11.05.24. However, it has been observed that some of the govt. aided and unaided recognised private schools are still open during ongoing severe heat waves.

New Delhi: Owing to the rise in temperature in the National Capital, the Delhi government on Monday asked all private and government-aided schools to close the institutes with immediate effect. The Directorate of Education has issued a circular and said that all the schools were directed to observe summer vacation from May 11 to June 30 for this academic year.

“Therefore, all the heads of govt. aided and unaided recognised private schools of Delhi are advised to close the schools for summer vacation with immediate effect,” read the circular.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heat wave conditions in many parts of Delhi and severe heat wave conditions in other areas. The weather department has also issued a red alert for the next five days

Delhi has seen a steady rise in temperature in recent days, culminating in the highest temperature recorded this summer on Sunday at 44.4 degrees Celsius. Saturday’s temperature was 43.6 degrees Celsius, up from 42.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

PUNJAB

The Punjab government has preponed the summer vacations for school students due to the ongoing heatwave. The summer break will now start from May 21 and last until June 3, 2024.

Haryana

The Haryana Directorate of School Education has declared summer vacations in all government and private schools from June 1 to June 30, 2024. The notice was issued on May 17, directing district and block education officers to ensure compliance.







