Schools to Remain Shut From Dec 25 Due to Winter Vacation in These States. Full List Here

School Winter Vacation Latest Update: As the temperature is coming down drastically in several parts of north India due to the winter season, waking up early in the morning for school is really challenging. However, for all the students out there, there’s a great relief many schools have announced winter vacation for students. Here, we have prepared a state-wise list of winter holidays in schools in different states across the country.

This time, Christmas is celebrated on Sunday. And apart from Christmas and the usual weekends, schools will remain closed during the winter vacation for 10-15 days.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government has announcement School Holiday 2022 for December 26, 2022. The state government issued a notification and declared a state holiday on December 26 which is the day after Christmas. The government offices, educational institutions, and other offices would remain closed on December 26.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government, in the similar manner, has announced that the schools will remain shut for 12 days during winter. The winter vacations will begin from December 25 till January 5, 2023. The Rajasthan board this time has increased the number of days in winter holidays and decreased the number of holidays in summer vacation.

Punjab

The Punjab government has also announced that the winter vacations will be in two phases and divided as per the weather of the areas. The winter vacation in upper Punjab will be from January 3 to 13, while in central and southern Punjab the vacations will be held from December 23, 2022, to January 6, 2023.

Jammu And Kashmir

As the snowfall has already started, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced a three-month-long winter vacation for schools. As per the announcements, classes from nursery to Class 5 will close on December 1, classes 6 to 8 will close on December 12.



