Delhi Pollution: Schools to remain shut tomorrow after Atishi govt implements GRAP III, online classes…

All inter-state buses from NCR states — except electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and BS-VI diesel buses — will be prohibited from entering Delhi

New Delhi: The central pollution watchdog imposed restrictions under the third stage of the GRAP in Delhi-NCR on Thursday, including a ban on construction and demolition activities. Delhi chief minister Atishi announced that primary schools in Delhi will hold online classes until further directions are given. “Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

The air quality in the capital remained in the “severe” category for a second consecutive day, prompting authorities to impose stringent anti-pollution measures. The restrictions will come into force from Friday.

The decision was taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Whats Allowed And Whats Closed

Stringent ban on construction and demolition activities

Suspension of mining-related activities

Consideration of shifting to online classes for students up to Class 5

Daily water sprinkling on major roads.

There would be restrictions on the plying of BS-lll petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The GRAP for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality — Stage 1 for “poor” Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 201 and 300, Stage 2 for “very poor” AQI of 301-400, Stage 3 for “severe” AQI of 401-450 and Stage 4 for “severe plus” AQI (more than 450).











