SCO vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Playing 11s For Today's Match Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 3:45 PM IST December 26, Monday.
Time –26th December 2022, 3:45 PM IST
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.
SCO vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis(C)
Batters: Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose
All-rounders: Matt Short(VC), Aaron Hardie
Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton
SCO vs STR Probable Playing XIs
Perth Scorchers: NR Hobson, AJ Turner(C), F du Plessis, A Lyth, AC Agar, AM Hardie, JP Inglis, JP Behrendorff, P Hatzoglou, JA Richardson, AJ Tye.
Adelaide Strikers: AJ Hose, Thomas Kelly, CA Lynn, J Weatherald, Colin de Grandhomme, MW Short, HJ Nielsen, WA Agar, Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton, PM Siddle(C).