Scooter Riding Kid Appears In Front Of Speeding Vehicle What Happens Next Is Miracle Watch Viral Video
We must keep our eyes and ears open and be alert for any unforeseen incident.
Viral Video: When we are out on the road, whether as a rider, a driver, or a pedestrian, we have to and must follow the rules. Along with that, we must keep our eyes and ears open and be alert for any unforeseen incident. This is a general set of rules for adults and grown-ups. But to expect the same kind of maturity and wisdom from children would be asking for too much from the little ones. They are growing up and will learn at their own pace and this is the time the parents and guardians come into the picture. They have the responsibility to teach the very basic principles of using the road to the kids.
One video that is going viral on social media shows why children should be under strict adult supervision while on the road. The video is most probably shot from the dashcam of a vehicle that is going at a good speed. While the driver is driving carefully, one kid suddenly appears from one of the cuts riding a pedal scooter. The alert driver applies the brakes a few feet from the child who goes out of the frame to the other side and a frantic woman, maybe the mother is seen running behind.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
— Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) January 28, 2023
God forbid if the driver was not able to stop the vehicle in time!
Published Date: January 28, 2023 4:39 PM IST
