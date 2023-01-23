Scooty Riding Girl Asked To Wear Helmet But She Ignores What Happens Next Is A Lesson For All Watch Viral Video
This should serve as a lesson for the girl and for those who think that riding without a helmet and flouting traffic rules is cool. It is not!
Viral Video: It is a sort of norm that when you think about the well-being of someone then they are more likely to take it for granted and ignore your concerns. Our worries about them are sincere and honest but somehow they think otherwise and even doubt our integrity.
One video that is going viral on social media shows exactly the above-mentioned scenario. The video shows a girl riding a scooty without a helmet. A biker tells, rather warns her that she might be fined by the traffic police but she ignores him. And a few moments later, she swipes her scooty against a bike and falls down after losing her balance. What follows is a series of sarcastic comments.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
The girl escaped a major mishap. This should serve as a lesson for the girl and for those who think that riding without a helmet and flouting traffic rules is cool. It is not!
Published Date: January 23, 2023 9:15 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Delhi Liquor shops To Remain Closed On Republic Day
[ad_1] Home BusinessDelhi Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On Republic Day | Check List Of Dry Days Till March Here...
When And Where to Watch Online Disney+ Hotstar and on TV Star Sports
[ad_1] Home SportsIND vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch India vs New Zealand Match Online...
Delhi Metro To Provide Free Rides For People Attending Republic Day Parade
[ad_1] Home News IndiaDelhi Metro To Provide Free Rides For People Attending Republic Day Parade | Check How To Avail...
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Arrive in a Golf Cart to Pose For The Paps
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentAthiya Shetty-KL Rahul Arrive in a Golf Cart to Pose For The Paps – Check Romantic Photos After...
Go First Launches Republic Day Sale, Offers Massive Discount on Domestic, International Flight Tickets
[ad_1] Home BusinessGo First Launches Republic Day Sale, Offers Massive Discount on Domestic, International Flight Tickets | Details Here The...
Mohammed Shami Ordered to Pay Monthly Alimony to Estranged Wife
[ad_1] Home SportsMohammed Shami Ordered to Pay Monthly Alimony to Estranged Wife A Kolkata court on Monday ordered Indian pacer...
Average Rating