Scorpio Driver Performs Dangerous Stunts On Noida Expressway; Video Goes Viral. Probe Underway
Currently, the probe is underway and the cops are looking for the Scorpio driver.
Noida Expressway Stunt: A black-coloured Scorpio without any number plate was seen performing some dangerous stunt on the Noida expressway near Dalit Prerna Sthal on Thursday. The Scorpio driver violated several traffic rules as it had no number plate and had heavily tinted windows. The whole stunt was allegedly shot for making reels for social media. The video shows the Scorpio going zig-zag on a busy road at a very high speed putting other commuters at risk.
Watch: Dangerous Stunt On Noida Expressway
Scorpio Driver Performs Dangerous Stunts On Noida Expressway; Video Goes Viral. Probe Underway #ViralNews #ViralVideos pic.twitter.com/naaQe9ieCY
— India.com (@indiacom) January 26, 2023
As the video went viral on social media, the phase 1 police station swung into action and they are also following it up with the traffic police. Currently, the probe is underway and the cops are looking for the Scorpio driver.
Published Date: January 26, 2023 8:44 PM IST
Updated Date: January 26, 2023 8:48 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Stunning Light Show At Parliament, North And South Block On Republic Day Is A Treat For The Eyes
[ad_1] Home ViralVideo: Stunning Light Show At Parliament, North And South Block On Republic Day Is A Treat For The...
When And Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Online And On Tv In India
[ad_1] Home SportsIND vs NZ Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I...
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Dream11, Vice-Captain India vs New Zealand Toss Playing XI Live Streaming at JSCA Stadium, Ranchi 7 PM IST January 24, Friday
[ad_1] Home SportsIND vs NZ 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain India vs New Zealand, Playing 11s...
EPF Subscribers Can Check PF Balance Using UMANG App, SMS, Phone Number. Here’s How
[ad_1] Home BusinessProvident Fund: EPF Subscribers Can Check PF Balance Using UMANG App, SMS, Phone Number. Here’s How Provident Fund...
Ravi Teja Unveils His Noir Action Thriller Ravanasura Teaser on His Birthday Watch
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentRavi Teja Unveils His Noir Action-Thriller Ravanasura Teaser on His Birthday – Watch Ravi Teja recently unveiled the...
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Car Showroom In Gujarat’s Surat. Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
[ad_1] Home News IndiaMassive Fire Breaks Out At Car Showroom In Gujarat’s Surat. Fire Tenders Rush To Spot | Watch...
Average Rating