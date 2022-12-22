Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform today. Also, here’s a quick tip to enhance your luck as per your zodiac sign.



Horoscope Today, December 22, Thursday: Scorpio Should Donate Food Items, Cancerians Should Help a Friend

Horoscope Today, December 22, Thursday: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- There will be sweetness in married life. There will be a promotion in the job. Take advice from elders. Chant Om Mantra.

Lucky color- ocher

Taurus- Don’t let sourness take over relationships. Control your words. Will get the support of elder brother. Chant Guru Mantra.

Lucky color- brown

Gemini- Reach your office on time. Do not quarrel with your father. Make a business change. Chant the ‘Kling’ mantra.

Lucky color- purple

Cancer- Will be protected from mental illness. Do not neglect your work. Help your friend. Don’t change your house.

Lucky color- sky blue

Leo- Pay attention to your home decor. There will be separation from brother. Will get back the stalled money. Control your mind.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Do not make any changes in the house. A new opportunity will come. There will be profit in business by evening. Donate food to needy people.

Lucky color- ocher

Libra- There will be disputes in married life. Don’t cheat on anyone. Will recover very soon. Respect your teacher.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio: Abstain from drugs. Will be successful in business. The hecticity of schedule will end.

Lucky color- ocher

Sagittarius- Might go on a religious journey. Try to persuade a friend. It’s a good day for students. Apply saffron tilak on the forehead.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Disputes in the family will end. Don’t argue with friends. There will be an economic benefit. The headache problem will end.

Lucky color-carrot

Aquarius- There will be a delay in the marriage. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Meditate in the morning. Will get the support of loved ones.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- There is a chance of progress in the job. Will get new business opportunities. The work area will change. Complete tasks on time.

Lucky color- white



