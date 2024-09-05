Sculptor Jaydeep Apte Arrested From Maharashtra Thane

Home

Shivaji Statue Collapse: Sculptor Jaydeep Apte Arrested From Maharashtra’s Thane

The Sindhudurg police have also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Apte to prevent him from leaving the country through sea ports, airports and all other exit points, he said.

Mumbai: Jaydeep Apte, the sculptor and contractor behind the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue that collapsed at Maharashtra’s Rajkot fort last month, was arrested from Kalyan in Thane district on Wednesday night. According to a senior official, the Police in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district had pressed more than seven teams to track down sculptor and contractor Jaydeep Apte. He further added that the police have been searching for 24-year-old Apte since the day of the collapse on August 26, but he has remained untraceable.

Teams of Sindhudurg police are searching for him at places, including Mumbai, Thane, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur. Some of the teams are using technical help to apprehend the accused, the official said. A police team had visited Apte’s residence at Dudhnaka in Kalyan of Thane district, but it was locked, he said.

Apte had executed the contract to make the 35-foot statue of the Maratha warrior king that was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the fort in Malvan tehsil on Navy Day, December 4, last year.

After the statue collapsed, the Malvan police registered a case against Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil for negligence and other offences. Patil was arrested from Kolhapur last week.

The collapse of the statue of the iconic founder of the Maratha state has triggered a huge political row ahead of assembly elections in Maharashtra.











