SDM ‘Lathi Charged’ By Junior Cop In Patna Amid Bharat Bandh In Bihar; VIDEO Viral

Patna SDM Kundlik Khandekar was mistakenly hit by a policeman during a lathi-charge on supporters of the day-long Bharat Bandh on Wednesday.

Police personnel use water cannon to disperse people protesting during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by SCST organisations

Bharat Band Update: In a video that is going viral on the internet, a policeman is seen hitting Patna SDM Shrikant Khandekar, who was in civil dress, with a stick. As the policemen went on to attack the SDM, the SDM was taken aback and the erring policeman was taken away by his colleagues.

Watch:

SDM was in civil dress, Bihar Police beat him thinking he was a protestor.🤦🏻‍♂️😂 Hope he doesn’t lose his job… pic.twitter.com/5ckIhIpeF9 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) August 21, 2024

Vehicular Traffic Disrupted In Bihar

Vehicular traffic was briefly disrupted in parts of Bihar on Wednesday, as protestors put up blockades in support of the Bharat Bandh called by some groups over community-based reservation.

While protesters disrupted train movement at Darbhanga and Buxar railway stations, police resorted to mild lathi-charge of protestors, who blocked movements of traffic on roads, including some national highways at several locations in Patna, Hajipur, Darbhanga, Jehanabad and Begusarai districts.

A large number of protestors gathered at Darbhanga and Buxar railway stations and stopped Bihar Sampark Kranti and Farakka Express trains for some time. Later, personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and district police managed to disperse the protestors from the railway stations.

Talking to PTI, Sharswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway, said, “Protestors disrupted movement of rail traffic at Ara, Chausa (Buxar), Darbhanga, Begusarai and Rajgir for some time in the morning. However, the situation was immediately brought under control and protestors were removed from railway tracks and stations. Now, the movement of trains is normal”.

Police Uses Mild lathi-Charge To Disperse Protestors

In Patna, police used mild lathi-charge to disperse protestors who blocked movement of traffic at Dak Bungalow chowk of the state capital. Talking to PTI, Rajeev Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna, said, “Security personnel resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse protestors who blocked movement of traffic at Dak Bungalow chowk and later broke police barricade. No one was injured in the incident. Now the situation is completely under control.”

In Jehanabad district, agitators clashed with security personnel when they tried to block movement of traffic on National Highway-83, police said. Five protestors were detained as they tried to disrupt traffic movement on NH-83 near Unta Chowk. They were later removed from the spot and normality was restored, said a police officer.

In Madhepura, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Begusarai, Hajipur, Purnea protestors attempted to block movement of traffic at several places, but security forces promptly dispersed them, police said. Protestors also burnt tyres at several places in these districts and tried to block the movement of traffic.

Independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav and his supporters also came on the streets of Patna and other places in response to a Supreme Court ruling that allows sub-categorization within SC/ST reservations. Talking to reporters in Purnea, Yadav said, “The NDA government at the Centre is against reservation to the SC/ST and other extremely backward classes. The Centre wants to snatch reservations given to SC/ST and other extremely backward classes.”.

