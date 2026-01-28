DENVER

First established in 1961 as Parks Electronics Laboratory, Parks Medical Electronics is an industry-leading manufacturer of Doppler ultrasound systems and vascular labs. Headquartered in Aloha, Oregon, the company was founded by Loren Parks to produce his own

designs. With over 60 years of experience, Parks Medical is globally recognized for its innovative Doppler technology, sensitive and robust systems, and exceptional customer service. Its products, including the sixth-generation

system, are used in medical offices, operating rooms, and veterinary practices. Parks Medical continues to design and manufacture its products in the United States, providing long-term support for its instruments.

Ventures is a Denver-based investment banking firm serving private business owners in the lower middle market, including companies with values up to $500 million.

offers M&A advisory, private capital formation, and business consulting services across a wide range of industries. The

Ventures approach of “Thinking Like Owners” helps businesses maximize their value.