Monday, October 31, 2022
National

Seatbelts To Be Made Compulsory For All Car Passengers From TOMORROW. All About This New Rule

Mumbai: With increasing incidences of road accidents in India, civic authorities are augmenting road safety measures and rules. In a similar vain, Mumbai Police issued a statement making seatbelts mandatory for all drivers as well as passengers travelling in a motor vehicle. According to the latest Mumbai Police guidelines, rear seatbelts will also made compulsory from November 1, 2022 onwardsAlso Read – Patna To Deoghar Direct Flight Gets DGCA Slot, Now 2 For Ranchi, Direct Flight For Surat

SEATBELT RULE IN MUMBAI TO COME IN FORCE FROM NOVEMBER 1

  • Driving a  motor vehicle without wearing seatbelt will be a punishable offence.
  • Passengers commuting on motor vehicles must also wear seat nel;ts or will be liable to legal action
  • Vehicles without safety belt facility are given a window till November 1, 2022 to install it.
  • All drivers as well as passengers must wear seat belt while travelling in Mumbai from November 1, 2022

“Therefore, all motor vehicle drivers and all commuters in vehicles, whoever travels on the roads of Mumbai City are hereby informed that, it will be mandatory for drivers and all passengers to wear seat belts while traveling from November 1, 2022.”  The police press note further added that action will be taken against defaulters under Section 194(B)(1) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. Also Read – Ram Setu In News Again, This Time ‘Historian’ Threatens Legal Action Against Filmmakers

After the fatal road accident of Cyrus Mistry, awareness around road safety ad seatbelts ha increased. Also Read – Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Sunday; Check List And Timings Here





