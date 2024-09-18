NationalPolitics

Second Mpox case confirmed in India, man from UAE diagnosed with virus

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported the second monkeypox (Mpox) virus from a man who had recently returned to Kerala from the UAE, Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed. The man showed symptoms of the disease after which a sample was taken and sent for testing.

The minister requested people, including those coming from abroad with any symptoms, to inform them and seek treatment at the earliest. George on Tuesday said that the man, on noticing the symptoms, had taken precautionary measures by isolating himself from his family and was currently hospitalised in the Manjeri Medical College here.

The man’s samples were sent for testing and the results confirmed positive on Wednesday.

Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and its patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management. It is transmitted through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient.

It typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

(With inputs from PTI)


