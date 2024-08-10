Home

Secret Behind ‘Mysterious Sound’ Beneath The Ground In Wayanad Revealed

Residents in the landslide-hit Edakkal area of Wayanad were alarmed by a mysterious noise emanating from beneath the ground, causing fear and anxiety.

Wayanad, Aug 02 (ANI): A drone visual of the ongoing rescue and search operations at landslide-affected Mundakkai, Chooralmala area, in Wayanad on Friday. According to Kerala Health Minister Death toll stands at 308. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) herewith confirms that there is no natural earthquake recorded in Wayanad and its adjoining areas by any of the Seismographic stations installed in the State of Kerala or its surroundings on 09.08.2024.

The felt tremor reported by media sources with rumbling sound may be due to shifting of unstable rock masses accumulated during landslides from one level to other lower level for better stabilization that have generated subterranean acoustic vibration due to frictional energy.

This energy has the potential of propagating up to hundreds of kilometres through sub-surface cracks and fractures associated with sub-surface lineaments that may have caused rumbling sounds with ground vibration in the areas as a natural phenomenon in the landslide prone zones.

No need of panic due to this acoustic subterranean vibration as no Earthquake has been recorded yesterday by the National Seismological Network ascribed to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

To recall, residents in the landslide-hit Edakkal area of Wayanad district, Kerala, were alarmed by a mysterious noise emanating from beneath the ground, causing fear and anxiety among locals. The unsettling sound, accompanied by a sudden jerk-like sensation, led to widespread concern prompting immediate action from government authorities.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) swiftly responded by investigating seismic records and conducting on-site inspections to determine the source of the disturbance.

Despite initial investigations, no seismic activity indicating ground movement was detected.

The incident was reported around 10.15 am, raising fear among residents. A panchayat ward member expressed the atmosphere of fear to a news channel.

