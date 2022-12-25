Section 144 Imposed, Ban On Liquor In These Areas In Mangaluru Till December 27

Mangaluru: A man was stabbed to death by two unidentified miscreants in Katippalla, Surathkal area of Mangaluru on Saturday night. The deceased identified as Jaleel, was reportedly standing in front o

Mangaluru: A man was stabbed to death by two unidentified miscreants in Katippalla, Surathkal area of Mangaluru on Saturday night. The deceased identified as Jaleel, was reportedly standing in front of a shop when this incident took place. A wave of panic gripped the areas as people in large numbers gathered around the hospital where Jaleel was admitted.

In view of the incident that took place on Christmas eve, section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor & Panambur PS limit in Mangaluru from 6AM on Dec 25 to 6AM on Dec 27 in order to prevent any untoward incidents in wake of a murder incident. Sale of liquor is also banned till 10AM on Dec 27, according to N Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru CP, reported ANI.

Jaleel was immediately rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to is injuries.

Notably, in July, a 24-year-old youth Mohammed Faisal was also murdered in the area and it was caught on camera as well.

According to police the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Further investigations in underway.



