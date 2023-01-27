Home

Section 144 Imposed, Gatherings Banned As Delhi University Students Plan to Screen BBC Documentary

Students and members of NSUI protesting outside the Faculty of Arts at the University of Delhi were earlier in the day detained by the police.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed outside the Faculty of Arts at the University of Delhi.

BBC Documentary Screening Latest Update: Section 144 was imposed and large gatherings banned outside DU’s Arts Faculty, where a screening of the BBC documentary on PM Modi was planned by some of the students. And the authorities have disconnected power supply in Ambedkar University to stop another planned screening. Both universities fall in Delhi’s North District.

Delhi | A large number of security personnel deployed outside the Faculty of Arts at the University of Delhi in wake of a call by NSUI-KSU for the screening of a BBC documentary on PM Modi, at the Faculty. Provisions under Section 144 CrPC imposed outside the Faculty. pic.twitter.com/zPZvGhygbe — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

Due to the tensed situation at the DU campus, a large number of security personnel have been deployed outside the Faculty of Arts at the University of Delhi in wake of a call by NSUI-KSU for the screening of a BBC documentary on PM Modi.

Just 2 days after Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University dramatically cut off power and electricity in the campus to prevent students from screening the controversial BBC series on PM Modi, students at Delhi University faced similar treatment from university administration and the police.

The Delhi University administration said that no public screening of the documentary will be allowed in the campus. However, if students anyway want to watch it on their phones, that’s their discretion.

Delhi University’s Proctor Rajni Abbi said that she has written to Delhi Police on the matter, and they will take action.

“We cannot allow the screening of the BBC documentary, as no permission was sought from the administration,” she told news agency PTI.

In the meantime, Bhim Army Student Federation said that it will hold the screening at 5 pm outside the Arts Faculty in the North Campus of the University of Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Jamia Millia Islamia suspended classes on Friday on the request of students and faculty members, just a day after vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said that the university “completely foiled” the attempt made by some students to organise a screening of the BBC documentary.

13 students of the university were on Wednesday detained for creating a ruckus over organising a screening inside the campus. Delhi Police said the university administration did not allow the screening.



