Section 144 Imposed In Assams Karimganj As Tension Erupts After Death Of Bajrang Dal Activist
Section 144 imposed on Lowairpua Bazar area of Assam’s Karimganj district, where tension erupted following the killing of a 16-year-old Bajrang Dal activist a day ago.
Karimganj: Prohibitory orders were on Monday clamped on Lowairpua Bazar area of Assam’s Karimganj district, where tension erupted following the killing of a 16-year-old Bajrang Dal activist a day ago. One person has been arrested in connection with the murder, a police officer said.
Sambhu Koiri was attacked and killed by unidentified miscreants in Lowairpua area on Sunday evening as he was returning to Karimganj after attending a three-day training camp of Bajrang Dal in neighbouring Hailakandi district, the officer said. “Koiri was attacked with sharp weapons. Local people had immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but the doctors there declared him dead on arrival,” the officer said.
Shortly after the incident, locals had gheraoed the Bazaricherra Police Station in the district, demanding arrest of the culprits. Additional forces were also deployed in the area, he added. The situation, however, continued to remain tense, with the additional district magistrate, Karimganj, imposing restrictions on the area under section 144 of the CrPC.
The administration has also prohibited distribution of any leaflet, poster, and banner in Karimganj district, according to an official order. The restrictions will remain in force until further orders, the order added.
Published Date: January 9, 2023 10:51 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Pakistan Beat New Zealand By 6 Wickets
[ad_1] live Pakistan won the 1st ODI in Karachi as the Men in Green defeated the Kiwis by 6 wickets....
Rajasthan RBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 Soon At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Know How to Check
[ad_1] Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Tentative Dates: Candidates can download the RBSE Class 10th timetable 2023 and...
Go First Flight Takes Off Allegedly Leaving Over 50 Passengers In Shuttle, Claim Stranded Flyers
[ad_1] Go First flight allegedly departed from Bengaluru leaving busload of passengers in shuttle, claimed stranded flyers on Twitter. Go...
BCCI Looking to Appoint Hardik Pandya as Long-Term T20I Captain; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Likely to be Dropped- Report
[ad_1] Hardik Pandya led India in the recently concluded T20I home series against Sri Lanka, in which the hosts pulled...
IIT JAM 2023 Exam on Feb 12; Check Admit Card Release Date, Paper Pattern Here
[ad_1] IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card Release Date: Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website jam.iitg.ac.in. JAM...
Moscow-Goa Charter Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Gujarat Following Bomb Threat
[ad_1] After bomb threat information on a Moscow-Goa charter flight was received, the flight made emergency landing in Gujarat for...
Average Rating