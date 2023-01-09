Section 144 Imposed In Gautam Buddha Nagar Till January 31. Check What’s Allowed and What’s Not
The decision was taken to avoid the spread of coronavirus and also to ensure safety measures keeping in mind the Republic day celebrations.
Noida: Noida police have imposed section 144 of CrPC till January 31 in Gautam Buddh Nagar keeping in mind COVID-related threats and also the Republic Day celebrations in the district. The decision was taken to avoid the spread of coronavirus and also to ensure safety measures keeping in mind the Republic day celebrations.
What’s Not Allowed Till January 31
- The circular states that within the 1 km periphery of any government offices, shooting with drones has been completely prohibited during this period.
- Playing loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am is also banned.
- Ban on religious processions and gatherings.
- For exceptional cases, only with the permission of the zonal police any religious gatherings will be allowed
The Noida Commissionerate made this announcement on Twitter and also warned of serious penalties for any violations.
कोविड महामारी/आगामी त्योहारों/गणतंत्र दिवस व जनपद की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के दृष्टिगत दिनांक 31.01.2023 तक जनपद में धारा-144 CRPC लागू की जाती है। उल्लंघन करने पर धारा-188 IPC के अंतर्गत कार्यवाही की जायेगी। pic.twitter.com/APN36dCdD3
— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) January 8, 2023
“Section-144 CrPC is implemented in the district till 31.01.2023 in view of Covid epidemic / upcoming festivals / Republic Day and security arrangements of the district. Action will be taken under Section-188 IPC for violation,” the Tweet read.
Published Date: January 9, 2023 9:38 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravids Selection Blues Ahead of Ind-SL ODIs
[ad_1] Ind vs SL: Who opens with Rohit? There is Ishan Kishan and then there is Shubman Gill. Both the...
Tunisha Was Being Forced to do Drugs, Mother Vanita Sharma Makes New Allegations Against Sheezan Khan in Suicide Case
[ad_1] Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma makes new allegations against Sheezan Khan and his family in her latest interview. She...
Video of Another Mid-air Brawl Goes Viral, This Time on Biman Bangladesh flight
[ad_1] This comes just a week after a fight between two passengers broke out onboard a Thai Smile Airways Bangkok-India...
29 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late As Dense Fog Lowers Visibility Amid Coldwave Conditions. Check List Here
[ad_1] Around 29 Delhi-bound trains were delayed and running late as dense fog in the capital city lowered the visility....
Goldman Sachs To Layoff 3,200 Employees This Week
[ad_1] Goldman Sachs will reportedly announce fresh layoffs this week where around 3,200 employees are likely to lose their jobs....
Anupam Mittal Bonkers Reply to Man Saying Ashneer Grover Ji Nahi Hai…
[ad_1] 'Ashneer Grover ji Nahi Hai...'! Anupam Mittal Goes Savage on Instagram as Man Reminds Him of Ashneer's Absence on...
Average Rating