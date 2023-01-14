National

Section 144 Imposed In Gurugram Ahead Of Republic Day; No Flying Drones, Chinese Lights, Kites

Gurugram being a satellite town of Delhi always remains under the radar before Independence Day, Republic Day and other such occasions.

Gurugram: The district administration in Gurugram has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC with an eye on security ahead of Republic Day. According to District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, use of drones, microlight aircraft, gliders, hot air balloons, kite flying and Chinese micro lights will be prohibited in the district till January 26. Besides, cyber cafes, PG houses and hotels will have to maintain records and identity documents of the visitors.

“Orders have been issued in view of security reasons to curb the activities of anti-social elements on the occasion of Republic Day. Action will be taken against those who disobey the orders under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” the district administration said in a statement.

Things that are restricted till January 26 in Gurugram

  • Flying drones
  • microlight aircraft
  • gliders
  • hot-air balloons
  • kites
  • Chinese microlights

Gurugram being a satellite town of Delhi always remains under the radar before Independence Day, Republic Day and other such occasions.




Published Date: January 14, 2023 9:01 AM IST





