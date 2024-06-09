Home

News

Section 144 Imposed In Hyderabad Till Monday Morning; DETAILS INSIDE

This information was shared by the Hyderabad Police.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Section 144 Hyderabad: Section 144 has been imposed in certain areas of Hyderabad from 6 am on Sunday until 6 am on Monday.

This information was shared by the Hyderabad Police.

Measures have been implemented to ensure the seamless administration of the Group-1 preliminary examination on Sunday, June 9, 2024. These precautions are designed to preserve peace and public order around the examination venues.

The directive will be in force from 6 am on Sunday, June 9, 2024, until 6 am on Monday, June 10.

K Sreenivasa Reddy, the City Commissioner of Police, has stated that the enforcement of Section 144 is essential to prevent any disruption or disturbance of public peace during the examinations, according to a TOI report. The order forbids the gathering of four or more individuals within a 500-yard radius of all 76 examination centers in the Hyderabad district.

Candidates are advised to adhere to the guidelines set by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). According to TSPSC regulations, candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre after 10 am.

The decision is a measure of the police’s commitment to safeguarding the candidates and the public throughout the examination period. The Hyderabad Police have called on the public to assist law enforcement officials and comply with the set restrictions to facilitate the smooth execution of the Group-1 preliminary examination.







