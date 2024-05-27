Home

News

Haryana Lok Sabha Election: Section 144 Imposed in Jind Near Strong Rooms Till June 4, Check Restrictions

Section 144 in Haryana: The Jind district administration said Section 144 has been imposed around the strong rooms to maintain law and order ahead of Lok Sabha election results day on June 4.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Section 144 Imposed in Haryana’s Jind till June 4, 2024.

Section 144 in Jind: Taking precautionary measures ahead of the counting of votes, Jind Deputy commissioner M Imran Raza imposed Section 144 of the CrPc in the areas around the strong rooms till June 4. Section 144 has been imposed to maintain law and order in the district.

It should be noted that the Jind district is part of three parliamentary constituencies and Narwana in Jind comes under the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, Uchana Kalan is part of the Hisar seat. And the Jind, Safidon and Julana assembly seats are part of the Sonipat parliamentary constituency.

The district official added that the counting of vote for Lok Sabha polls in these five segments would be held in Jind district this time. While the counting of votes for Jind-36, Safidon-35 and Julana-34 will be held at the multipurpose hall, badminton hall and wrestling hall, respectively, while counting for Uchana Kalan will be conducted at Priyadarshini Government College for Women.

Likewise, the counting of votes for Narwana-38 will be held at Brij Mohan Singla Memorial Hall of Hindu Girls’ College.

The Jind district administration added that the EVMs and documents had been kept at these sites and security measures have been taken to maintain law and order situation. Apart from this, adequate security force in multiple layers has also been deployed near the strong rooms.

Section 144: Check Full List of Restrictions

Unlawful assembly of five or more people banned.

Unauthorised processions or demonstrations banned.

political or religious gatherings are banned.

Use of private drones in a radius of 1 km of government establishments banned.

People from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, and firearms in public places banned.

Namaz, pooja, or any type of religious processions will be completely prohibited in public places.

No person will neither try nor inspire anyone to offer puja, namaz at disputed sites where the practice is not prevalent.

No person will insult each other’s religious scriptures.

Any kind of religious flags, banners, posters on religious places, walls are banned.

Haryana Lok Sabha Election: Over 65% Voter Turnout Recorded

As per the updates from the EC, Haryana on Saturday recorded over 65% voter turnout for the 2024 Lok Sabha election till 8 PM. It showed a registering a drop in comparison to the 2019 Parliamentary election in the State.

Overall, Haryana saw 70% voter turnout for the 10 Lok Sabha seats and Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said Sirsa witnessed the highest turnout at 69%.

This time, the Haryana Lok Sabha election witnessed a high-pitched election campaign on issues of national security and nationalism raked by the ruling BJP, besides the ‘transparent’ governance given by the party in the State.







