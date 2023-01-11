Home

Uttar Pradesh

Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till Feb 10 Due to Upcoming Festivals. Check Full List of Restrictions

Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow: As part of the restrictions, no one would be allowed to enter the assembly campus with a tractor trolley, horse cart, cylinders, or ignitable and dangerous weapons.

Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in Lucknow, keeping the upcoming festivals, national events, and entrance exams in mind. The state government in its latest order said that Section 144 in Lucknow will be in force till February 10.

Section 144 has been imposed in Lucknow in view of events like Republic Day, Makar Sankranti and several entrance examinations. The order has been issued by Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordiya.

List of restrictions:

Under section 144, no protest would be held outside the state assembly.

No one would be allowed to enter the assembly campus with a tractor trolley, horse cart, cylinders, or ignitable and dangerous weapons.

Shooting with drones won’t be allowed within one kilometre of the government office and the assembly.

The use of loudspeakers wouldn’t be allowed by any means from 11 AM to 6 PM.

Last month, the state government had imposed Section 144 in Lucknow till January 10, 2023. The prohibitory order was issued by the Office of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Lucknow in this regard.

The order had stated that in view of COVID-19, it is necessary to take special vigilance on the issued guidelines. Covid protocols need to be followed and care must be taken during all the celebrations, the order read.

That time, Section 144 was imposed in view of the demonstrations by various party leaders, the farmers’ association and other protests in Lucknow, the state government said in a statement. This was being done to maintain peace and order in the city.



