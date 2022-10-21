Section 144 IMPOSED in Mumbai For 15 days From Nov 1. Full List of Restrictions Here

Section 144 in Mumbai: In a bid to maintain law and order, section 144 has been imposed across Mumbai under section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act for 15 days from November 1 to November 15. The decision has been taken in the wake of a “suspicious” phone call wherein an unidentified caller informed that bombs have been planted at several key locations across the financial capital. For the unversed, section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) restricts the gathering of more than five people in public spaces.Also Read – Paras Porwal, Mumbai-Based Real Estate Developer, Jumps Off 23rd Floor of High-Rise Building, Dies

SECTION 144 IMPOSED IN MUMBAI. READ MUMBAI POLICE’S FULL ORDER

SECTION 144 in MUMBAI: CHECK FULL LIST OF RESTRICTIONS

Public gathering of more than 5 people prohibited.

There will be a ban on processions.

Bursting of firecrackers prohibited.

Use of loudspeakers banned.

Music bands in a procession prohibited.

Social gatherings without permission prohibited.

Protests/hunger strike prohibited.

However, wedding ceremonies and funerals have been exempted from the purview of restrictions.