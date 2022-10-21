Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNationalSection 144 IMPOSED in Mumbai For 15 days From Nov 1. Full...
National

Section 144 IMPOSED in Mumbai For 15 days From Nov 1. Full List of Restrictions Here

admin
By admin
0
35


Section 144 in Mumbai: In a bid to maintain law and order, section 144 has been imposed across Mumbai under section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act for 15 days from November 1 to November 15.  The decision has been taken in the wake of a “suspicious” phone call wherein an unidentified caller informed that bombs have been planted at several key locations across the financial capital.  For the unversed, section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) restricts the gathering of more than five people in public spaces.Also Read – Paras Porwal, Mumbai-Based Real Estate Developer, Jumps Off 23rd Floor of High-Rise Building, Dies

SECTION 144 IMPOSED IN MUMBAI. READ MUMBAI POLICE’S FULL ORDER 

SECTION 144 in MUMBAI: CHECK FULL LIST OF RESTRICTIONS

  • Public gathering of more than 5 people prohibited.
  • There will be a ban on processions.
  • Bursting of firecrackers prohibited.
  • Use of loudspeakers banned.
  • Music bands in a procession prohibited.
  • Social gatherings without permission prohibited.
  • Protests/hunger strike prohibited.

However, wedding ceremonies and funerals have been exempted from the purview of restrictions.





Source link

Previous articleWill Taxi Fares Be Less Or More?
Next articleONE: Stephen Loman set for showdown vs Bibiano Fernandes
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677