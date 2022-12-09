Section 144 Imposed In This Maharashtra City For 15 Days. Full List of Restrictions Here

Section 144 in Kolhapur: Check Full List of Activities Allowed/Prohibited in Kolhapur For 15 Days.
Section 144 in Kolhapur: After Mumbai, the Kolhapur district administration has decided to impose Section 144 for next 15 days. The decision has been taken in the wake of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. During this period, gatherings of five or more people will be prohibited. Upper District Magistrate Dattatray Kavitake issued prohibitory orders yesterday (December 8).
Section 144 in Kolhapur: List of Activities Prohibited
- Public gathering of more than 5 people prohibited
- Protest/Procession
- Bursting of firecrackers prohibited
- Use of loudspeakers banned
- Music bands in a procession prohibited
- Social gatherings without permission prohibited
- Protests/hunger strike prohibited
Section 144 in Kolhapur: List of Activities Allowed
- Marriage ceremonies
- Funeral meetings and processions en route to cemeteries / burial grounds
- PVRs, theaters
- Assemblies of people in or around courts and offices
- Assemblies in or around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for educational activities
Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute
The decades-old Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute flared up again after the Karnataka CM incidentally laid a claim to some regions of Maharashtra. On Tuesday, situation turned tense further after six trucks from Maharashtra were allegedly attacked by Kannada Rakshana Vedike upon entering Belagavi district of Karnataka. Reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena workers too showed their anger by defacing four Karnataka state transport buses near Pune.