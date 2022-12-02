Section 144 or Curfew in Mumbai Till December 17? Know Truth Here 

Section 144 in Mumbai: Mumbaikars must note that the city police will only impose Section 144 and not curfew which bans the essential services too. Know the difference between curfew and section 144 here.

Section 144 or Curfew in Mumbai

Section 144 in Mumbai: Several web portals on Friday reported that a total curfew will be implemented in Mumbai from December 3 to January 2 to ensure peace in the city and avoid disturbance to public order. However, Mumbaikars must note that the city police will only impose Section 144 which bans the gathering of five or more people.

Issuing a press release, Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police’s Mission Department asserted that any kind of procession, gathering, demonstration, playing loudspeakers, etc, will be banned in the city from December 3 to Jan 2.

CLAIM: Curfew in Mumbai from December 3 to January 2.

FACT: Secton 144 is imposed from December 3 to January 2.

Section 144 in Mumbai: List of Activities Prohibited

Public gathering of more than 5 people prohibited. There will be a ban on processions. Bursting of firecrackers prohibited. Use of loudspeakers banned. Music bands in a procession prohibited. Social gatherings without permission prohibited. Protests/hunger strike prohibited.

Section 144 in Mumbai: List of Activities Allowed

Marriage ceremonies

Funeral meetings and processions en route to cemeteries / burial grounds

PVRs, theaters

Assemblies of people in or around courts and offices

Assemblies in or around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for educational activities

Difference Between Curfew And Section 144

When section 144 is imposed, gathering of 5 or more people is restricted within a particular area. Essential services are exempted from the purview of restrictions However, if curfew is clamped, the power of the district administration went into the hand of the Collector and the Police Commissioner. During the time of curfew, essential services are also shut down. Banks, ATMs, grocery shops, and milk shops all are shut down except for emergency services like hospitals. Once the curfew is implemented, only police personnel and administration are allowed on the street.



