Secure your Mobile Phone with Bajaj Finance Fonesafe Lite and CPP Mobile Protect, Fees Start at Rs. 649

Festive seasons bring exciting offers on new mobile devices, and individuals can purchase high-end smartphones with discounts. Along with purchasing new mobile phones, individuals must ensure that the devices are protected under an affordable mobile device protection plan.

Under a brand’s standard warranty, buyers mostly get coverage for internal hardware and software issues, manufacturing defects, etc. Getting a high-end smartphone insured with a comprehensive insurance cover is essential since repairing costs for lost or damaged mobile phones can be quite high. A CPP Fonesafe Lite or CPP Mobile Device Protection plan gives a financial cushion against such repairing costs in addition to some other attractive offers.

Reasons for purchasing the mobile protection plans during the festive season

Individuals can leverage the following benefits by purchasing Bajaj Finance Fonesafe Lite or CPP Mobile Protection Plan:

Financial protection

During festivity seasons, individuals travel and roam around several locations enjoying themselves. They may never know when their hastiness may lead to the loss or damage of their premium gadgets.

Individuals can secure their devices under the CPP Mobile Protect or CPP Fonesafe Lite plan. Both policies can be purchased within 60 days of purchase of the device. Buying this policy is imperative if one purchases a smartphone during or a few days before the festive season.

Substantial coverage

The CPP Mobile Protection plan lets individuals cover the cost of replacement of the device for up to 100% of the marked price. Policyholders can claim the benefits up to 2 times within the policy period.

Antivirus protection

Both plans entitle customers to enjoy F-Secure device security. Policyholders can enjoy antivirus and malware protection by downloading the mobile app and logging into it. It also includes unique facilities such as remote phone lock and data wipe.

Free ZEE5 and Gaana Plus subscription

With a free subscription to ZEE5 and Gaana Plus, customers can enjoy their favourite TV shows, web series, movies, etc. and access unlimited songs without interruption.

Inclusions in the CPP Mobile Device Protection Plan

Individuals can get financial security from the below-mentioned damages with this plan:

Accidental damage to the entire handset, including and not limited to the mobile screen

Handset damages caused due to liquid (water) spillage

Inclusions in the CPP Fonesafe Lite Mobile Screen Insurance plan

CPP Fonesafe Lite Insurance plan covers the repairing/replacement costs incurred due to:

Accidental damages to the mobile screen

Mechanical or electrical breakdown of the phone screen

How to buy Fonesafe Lite & CPP Mobile Device Protection Plan from Bajaj Finance

One needs to follow the steps mentioned below to buy any of these plans online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bajaj Finance Limited

Step 2: Find the concerned insurance plan from its ‘Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions‘ section

Step 3: Click on ‘Buy Now‘

Step 4: Enter your basic personal details along with the IMEI number of the device

Step 5: Validate your purchase by providing the OTP received in your mobile number

Step 6: Pay the premium amount

Purchasers will get all the policy details and the invoice on their entered email IDs.

The festive season is the time when most individuals opt to purchase new mobile phones and other premium gadgets. However, all the delight may be dismayed if the device gets damaged accidentally. Individuals must purchase any of these two insurance plans to cover the repair or replacement costs in case of unfortunate loss or damage to the newly purchased gadgets. The premium amount depends on the invoice value of the device before discounts and cashback.