SecureLayer7 Launches BugDazz-on-premises API Security Scanner

SecureLayer7 launches BugDazz, an API security scanner, a powerful cybersecurity tool designed for security engineers, developers, and DevSecOps teams. BugDazz helps you identify and fix API vulnerabilities, ensuring robust API security before attackers can exploit them.

BugDazz-on-premises API Security Scanner

BugDazz API Security Scanner is designed to provide a user-friendly, comprehensive solution to identify potential vulnerabilities and provide security against those vulnerabilities to secure your APIs. It is a tool or software designed to scan and analyze APIs for potential security vulnerabilities, performance issues, and potential bugs.

Mr. Sandeep Kamble, Founder and CTO of SecureLayer7, added, “BugDazz is designed to stay ahead of the curve in a world where cyber threats are evolving rapidly, we aim to provide our clients with the strongest safeguards against API vulnerabilities.”

With features like SSO Login, CICD integration, template based automated scanning, coverage to OWASP Top 10, user management, reports in Excel, PDF, or HTML formats, and in-depth scan logs, BugDazz helps protect your APIs against the top security threats. BugDazz also helps you enhance security, streamline development, and ensure robust API performance at scale.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Key Features of BugDazz:

Seamless Integration

Customizable Scanning Templates

Comprehensive OWASP Coverage

Advanced User Management

In-Depth Reporting and Logs

Compliance Assurance

On Premise

Mr. Pushkar Kadadi, Product Manager at SecureLayer7, stated, “With BugDazz, we aim to provide a user-friendly yet powerful tool that not only identifies security vulnerabilities but also enhances overall API performance.” He further added, “Our goal is to empower teams to safeguard their API infrastructures proactively.”

As the average cost of a data breach reached $4.45 million in 2023, and organizations take an average of 204 days to identify breaches, BugDazz enables proactive security measures to minimize risks. By employing automated scanning and comprehensive reporting, organizations can swiftly address vulnerabilities before they are exploited.

BugDazz is now available for deployment, offering an on-premises solution that adapts to your organizations unique needs. Protect your APIs with BugDazz and secure your digital future.

About SecureLayer 7

SecureLayer7 is an ISO 27001 certified and Cert-in empanelled CREST certified and SOC 2 TYPE 2 certified cyber security solution provider. Security is playing a critical role in digital business growth. Thats why we came together to build Secure-Layer7 nearly eight years ago. SecureLayer7 provides comprehensive security services and products. Their integrated service platform BugDazz, a security assessment dashboard that helps to understand an organizations security posture. They didnt stop here, with their brightest minds in cybersecurity, SecureLayer7 introduced AuthSafe to protect end-user online accounts and identities from account takeover and credential stuffing attacks.