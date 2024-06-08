Home

PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony On June 9: Security Heightened, Drones And Small-Sized Powered Aircrafts BANNED

Two-time Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is all set to take oath for the third time, on June 9, 2024. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, security has been heightened and usage of sub-conventional aerial platforms have been banned by Delhi Police Commissioner.

PM-Designate Narendra Modi (AP)

PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: It has been a few days since the Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 have been declared and even though the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to achieve the number of simple majority, with the help of its alliance, NDA the party is set to form the government for the third time. PM Modi has already submitted his resignation to the President of India and the NDA government has also proposed his name as the Prime Minister of India for the next five years. PM Modi is set to take his oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on June 9, 2024 and the swearing-in ceremony will be attended by international dignitaries including the Maldives President. Take a look at the security arrangements being made for PM Modi’s Oath as Prime Minister…

Security Heightened For PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony

As mentioned earlier, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister on Sunday, security in the national capital has been heightened. Top officials from Delhi Police conducted a thorough security review at Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the preparation for Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony for the third term as Prime Minister on June 9. Special security measures have also been arranged for foreign dignitaries attending the swearing-in ceremony, including enhanced protocols at three designated hotels where the dignitaries will be staying.

‘No Fly Zone’ In Delhi, Police Commissioner Bans Drones, Small-Sized Powered Aircrafts

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has banned the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters and even by para-jumping from aircraft on June 9 and June 10. “It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc.,” the order by Commissioner of Police read. The order mentioned that the above-mentioned activities would be punishable.

“The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7.15 pm on June 09, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

