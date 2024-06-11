Home

News

Security Tightened in Bhubaneswar Ahead of Mohan Charan Majhi Oath-taking Ceremony

“Tight security arrangements have been made at Bhubaneswar airport, Governor’s House and Janata Maidan along with the route connecting the three destinations,” Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Who is Mohan Charan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday, the authorities on Wednesday beefed up the security in Bhubaneswar and deployed 67 platoons of the police. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a number of Union Ministers and chief ministers of several states ruled by the BJP are likely to attend the mega event.

Apart from the VVIPs, about 30,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony to be held at Janata Maidan. The Odisha government also announced that its offices in Bhubaneswar will remain closed for from 1 pm on Wednesday in view of the oath-taking ceremony.

“Tight security arrangements have been made at Bhubaneswar airport, Governor’s House and Janata Maidan along with the route connecting the three destinations,” Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said.

In the security arrangements, a total of 67 platoons of police force will be deployed.

Three anti-terrorism squads, one Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) unit, dog squad, and anti-sabotage teams have been engaged to ensure proper security at the venue, Panda said.

The police are also checking various hotels as part of the security drill.

Traffic restrictions will also be imposed in several areas on Wednesday.

In the recently concluded state Assembly election, the BJP won 78 of the 147 seats, while the BJD bagged 51 seats.

Meanwhile, the revenue department in a notification said, “In view of the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister of Odisha and council of ministers on June 12, the government has been pleased to declare that all the state government offices, as well as the revenue and magisterial courts (executive) within the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), will remain closed for half day from 1 pm onwards on Wednesday,”

The state government also cancelled the leave of all its employees till June 30 in view of the new government assuming charge.

“In view of this, it is imperative that all government officials should remain available in their respective headquarters to attend to any urgent assignments that may emerge in the coming days,” the general administration and public grievances department said in a circular.











