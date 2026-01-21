MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Select Medical Holdings Corporation (“Select Medical”) (NYSE: SEM), will release the financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, February 19, 2026 after the market closes. Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its fourth quarter and full year results on Friday, February 20, 2026, at 9:00am ET. The conference call will be a live webcast and can be accessed via this Earnings Call Webcast Link or via link at Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s website at www.selectmedicalholdings.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call through the same link. For listeners wishing to dial-in via telephone, or participate in the question and answer session, you may pre-register for the call at Select Medical Earnings Call Registration to obtain your dial-in number and unique passcode for the call. Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the United States based on the number of facilities. Select Medical’s reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, and the outpatient rehabilitation segment. As of December 31, 2025, Select Medical operated 104 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 38 rehabilitation hospitals in 15 states, and 1,917 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. At December 31, 2025, Select Medical had operations in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com. Investor inquiries: Robert S. Kido
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
717-972-1100
[email protected] SOURCE – Select Medical Holdings Corporation
