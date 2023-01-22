Selfie Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi Recreate

Home

Selfie Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi bring back the ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ nostalgia in their upcoming action-comedy Selfie.

Selfie Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfie trailer has been released and the audiences are excited for witnessing a laugh riot. The remake of the 2022 Malayalam movie also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharucha in pivotal roles. Selfie narrates the story of a father son duo who are die-hard fans of Superstar Vijay portrayed by Akshay. Emraan plays the father who wants to get a selfie with Vijay for his son. The Raj Mehta’s action-comedy showcases the clash between a middle-class movie buff and his favourite on-screen idol. Akshay and Emraan also recreate the 90s nostalgia as the peppy title track from Main Khiladi Tu Anari is also a part of the film. This is the first time Akshay and Emraan are sharing screen space and fans are all geared up for a roller-coaster ride.

CHECK OUT SELFIE’S VIRAL TRAILER STARRING AKSHAY KUMAR AND EMRAAN HASHMI:

WITNESS AKSHAY KUMAR AND EMRAAN HASHMI’S ON-SCREEN CLASH IN SELFIE

RTO officer Om Prakash Agarwal essayed by Emraan is obsessed with film actor Vijay Kumar as depicted in the trailer. He and his son just want a selfie with their favourite star. Events take a dramatic turn when Om Prakash summons Vijay to get a driving license and uses the opportunity to get a selfie of the actor with his son. Vijay gets miffed and tells Om’s son not to become an ‘opportunist’ like his father. As Om’s son is heartbroken, he tells his father that for him he is his real-life hero. Om then goes on a mission to teach a lesson to Vijay and cause his downfall by the public that made him a Superstar. The trailer ends as both Akshay and Emraan are at loggerheads. As Main Khiladi Tu Anari title track plays in the background, the trailer also promises some foot-tapping dance numbers.

AKSHAY KUMAR-EMRAAN HASHMI GEAR UP FOR AN ACTION-PACKED COMIC-CAPER

Akshay’s death-defying action sequences and his ability to remain lucid makes for the edge-of-the-seat thrilling moments. The actor’s comic timings and one-liners are spot-on as usual. However, it is Emraan Hashmi’s character and performance that steals the show. The actor brings the emotional stability and the heart of the story with his subtle expressions. The father-son bond and the rivalry between a fan and his favourite star makes for a compelling light-hearted entertainer.

Selfie releases on February 24, 2023 in theatres. This is Akshay and Emraan’s first release of 2023.

