Wednesday, November 30, 2022
HomeNationalSenior Journalist Ravish Kumar Resigns from NDTV
National

Senior Journalist Ravish Kumar Resigns from NDTV

admin
By admin
0
47


Senior journalist Ravish Kumar quit NDTV on Wednesday a day after the channel’s founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors on the board of its parent entity

Senior Journalist Ravish Kumar Resigns from NDTV
Senior journalist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee Ravish Kumar

New Delhi: Senior journalist Ravish Kumar quit NDTV on Wednesday a day after the channel’s founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors on the board of its parent entity, RRPR Holding Private Limited.

NDTV Group president Suparna Singh, in an email to her colleagues, reportedly said: “Ravish has resigned from NDTV and the company has agreed to his request for his resignation to be effective immediately”.

She said: “Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish. This reflects in the immense feedback about him; in the crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally; and in his daily reports, which champion the rights and needs of those who are under-served.”

“Ravish has been an integral part of NDTV for decades; his contribution has been immense, and we know he will be hugely successful as he embarks on a new beginning,” she said.




Published Date: November 30, 2022 10:53 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Next article
Vidyut Jammwal Performs Breathtaking Highline Aerial-Action Stunt Watch
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
47
Previous article
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Next article
Vidyut Jammwal Performs Breathtaking Highline Aerial-Action Stunt Watch
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677