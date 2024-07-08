Senior Railway Officials Held For Accepting Bribe To Award Work Contracts

Home

Senior Railway Manager, 5 Others Held For Accepting Cash And Jewellery To Award Work Contracts

The matter was being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation which arrested the accused on July 5.

New Delhi: A Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the South Central Railway and five railways officials were arrested for allegedly accepting cash and jewellery as a bribe to award project contracts, said officials.

The DRM has been identified as Vineet Singh. At the same time, the other officials were said to be holding high ranks. Kunda Pradeep Babu, Sr Divisional Finance Manager and U Akki Reddy, Sr Divisional Engineer, were also arrested.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the South Central Railway said that the matter was being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which arrested the accused on July 5 after they allegedly received huge bribes “in the award of various tenders, in the execution of awarded works and expeditious processing of the bills.”

Following a tip-off, the CBI compiled a list of ornaments Singh allegedly received as bribes and carried out search operations on July 4 and July 5, 2024, at his residence. They recovered a diamond-studded necklace and a pair of diamond-studded earrings, according to a CBI statement.

“Shri Vineet Singh informed that he hid the said item behind a portion of the washbasin pedestal of the washroom attached to a room adjacent to the master bedroom, and he showed the place where he hid that item to all the present,” the statement said. The officials seized the recovered items.

“A railway official of DRM level handles projects worth several crores of rupees in the division. Besides, they are very well-paid with very handsome salaries as well as perks. I fail to understand what compelled him to indulge in such corrupt practices,” a DRM, presently posted in one of the railway divisions, said.

According to another DRM, “It is rare in the history of the railway that DRMs were arrested for asking for bribes for giving contracts. I will call it shameful and unfortunate.”

