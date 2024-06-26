Seniors Assault Junior Students In Arunachal School Hostel

Home

Seniors Assault Junior Students With Sticks In Arunachal Pradesh School Hostel, Five Suspended

The injured students were admitted to a hospital and have been discharged after receiving first aid.

Itanagar: In a worrying incident being reported from Arunachal Pradesh, about 15 students of class 8 in a government-run school were assaulted allegedly by their seniors in a hostel in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, said a police officer on Wednesday.

Five senior students, allegedly involved in the incident, have been suspended by the school authorities, Principal Rajeev Ranjan announced. He has also convened a meeting of the disciplinary action committee, and a police complaint has been filed in relation to the incident.

According to reports, students from class 8 of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Bordumsa were assaulted with sticks by several class 11 students in the hostel.

During the disciplinary action committee meeting, the committee members determined that five senior students were guilty of causing physical harm and psychological trauma to the eighth-grade students. Changlang Superintendent of Police, Kirli Padu, stated that the identification of the accused students is underway, and the police will consult with the victims, assuring the injured students and their parents that appropriate actions will be taken against those found guilty.

“We have already suspended the students, who were involved in the incident. It is an isolated case. We will ascertain the reason behind it,” said the principal adding that the school authorities are in touch with the parents of the assaulted students.

“The injuries are not that serious. Medical tests have already been done by the parents of the students,” he said adding that a parent-teacher meeting was convened and the matter will be discussed with the guardians of the class 11 students.

The principal said strict action will be taken in this case and disciplinary measures will be implemented to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya has classes from 6 to 12 with 530 student boarders including girls.

