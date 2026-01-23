Rooted in culture, service and community, Lynnwood resident Peter Garcia has opened a new Seniors Helping Seniors® location serving Snohomish and Island Counties

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Peter Garcia has opened a new location to serve Everett, Washington, and the surrounding Snohomish and Island County communities.

With more than 31 years of leadership experience at HSBC Bank, USA, N.A., Peter held multiple middle-management operations roles supporting U.S.-based credit card operations, U.S. banking teams and even some international teams, living and operating outside of the US. After a successful career in financial services, Peterfelt called to pursue work rooted in community, service, and human connection. Peter was inspired to bringto Everett after reflecting on the values instilled in him growing up — respect for elders, the importance of family and a deep sense of community. He said he saw a need in the area for more day-to-day support for older adults, especially the kind that goes beyond tasks and builds real connection. Drawing on values from his Native Hawaiian upbringing, Peter said he aims to lead with respect, empathy and a strong sense of responsibility to the community. "As a Native Hawaiian, I was raised in a culture that honors elders, values family and believes strongly in caring for one another," Peter said. "Seniors Helping Seniors® reflects those same values. This franchise allows me to give back by creating opportunities for seniors to help seniors, while strengthening dignity, independence and community connection." The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with thereporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Washington with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Everett will mark the fourth in the state and will serve Everett and surrounding communities, including Snohomish, Marysville, Lake Stevens, Monroe, Mukilteo, Tulalip, Granite Falls and Whidbey Island. The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers. "We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President. "That's exactly what we've found with Peter as a new franchisee partner who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Washington."Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 37 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit