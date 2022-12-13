Sensex Climbs 400 Points, Nifty Ends Above 16.6K. IT, Bank Stocks Shine

Mumbai: Indian indices shined on a day when the US Central Bank began the Federal Open Market Committee meeting to announce the final rate hike of the year. IT and banking sector stocks surged the most in today’s trading session. At close, BSE Sensex was up 402.73 points or 0.65 per cent at 62,533.30 and NSE Nifty was up 110.85 points at 18,608.

“Bulls came back with a roar in today’s session and it was indeed a super bullish day at Dalal Street especially after 2 dismal sessions since Friday. Most importantly, the upmove came just a day before the Fed will announce its interest rate decision. Investors at Dalal Street will prefer to remain on the sidelines as they will anxiously await the FOMC outcome. Technically, Nifty’s make-or-break support is seen at 18345 mark and the immediate hurdle is seen at 18888,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.



“Markets were on a firm footing on the back of short covering as retail inflation easing to 11-month low raised hopes that the rate hike regime could slow down and take a pause going ahead. Also, overnight gains in the US markets further aided the local market sentiment, which had slipped into a range-bound mode over the past few sessions. Technically, the market not only reclaimed the 20 day SMA (Simple Moving Average) level but also closed above the same which is broadly positive. The bullish candle on daily carts and promising reversal formation is indicating the continuation of an uptrend wave in the near future. The uptrend texture is likely to continue in the near future and 18700-18725 would be the next resistance zone for the bulls. On the other hand, a fresh selloff could be seen only after the dismissal of 18450,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS