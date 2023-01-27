Home

Business

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Crashes 870 Points To End Below 60K, Nifty Hangs In Balance Above 17.6K

On Friday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 874.16 points down at 59,330 .90 and Nifty 50 was trading 287.60 points down at 17,604.35.

Mumbai: Dalal Street witnessed a bloodbath today and the reasons can be manifold — ranging from the Hindenburg effect to the pressure on banking stocks to F&O rollovers to pre-Budget jitters or anything else. Opening at a high of 60,166.90, Sensex dipped as low as 58,974.70 on Friday. Nifty too, met its lowest of the day at 17,493.55.

“Markets went into a tailspin on broad-based selling pressure as recessionary fears in the west and nervousness ahead of the US FOMC meeting on interest rate decision pummeled stocks at will. Investors cashed out of banking, power, realty and oil & gas stocks ahead of the budget and pulled down key indices below the psychological levels. During the week, the Nifty traded below the 20 day SMA (Simple Moving Average) mark and also breached the important support level of 17800 and also formed a long bearish candle on weekly charts. Technically, a minor pullback rally is possible if the index trades above 17650. On the flip side, selling pressure is likely to accelerate only after the dismissal of 17550 and below the same the index could slip till 17400. Extended correction could drag the index till the 200 day SMA or 17300,” said Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President – Technical Research at Kotak Securities Ltd

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tata Motors: 6.34 per cent

ITC: 1.77 per cent

M&M: 0.60 per cent

UltraTechCement: 0.41 per cent

NTPC: 0.21 per cent

Sun Pharma: 0.08 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

SBI: -5.03 per cent

ICICI Bank: -4.41 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -3.43 per cent

Axis Bank: -2.07 per cent

HDFC Bank: -1.96 per cent

Reliance: -1.90 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Tata Motors: 6.34 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 6.34 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 2.69 per cent

ITC: 1.99 per cent

Divis Labs: 1.55 per cent

Cipla: 1.16 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Adani Enterprises: -18.52 per cent

Adani Ports: -16.29 per cent

SBI: -5.06 per cent

ICICI Bank: -4.45 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -3.44 per cent

ONGC: -3.15 per cent

BPCL: -2.94 per cent



