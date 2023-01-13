National

Sensex, Nifty Open Flat, Slip To Red Once Again. IT Stocks Plummets

On Friday, at 9:47 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 265.63 points down at 59,692.40 and Nifty50 was trading 67.75 points down at 17,790.45.

Business News Live On January 13
Mumbai: Indian indices opened Friday flat and green, only to carry on the baggage of the last three trading sessions that ended in red. Sensex has fallen over 300 points; the indices have gone way below their respective psychological boundaries and which makes the bloodbath even worse.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON JANUARY 13, 2023

HCL Technologies & Infosys: Both the IT behemoths announced their Q3 FY23 results yesterday. Infosys clocked a 9.4 per cent quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) growth in profit at Rs 6,586 crore and its revenue grew by 4.9 per cent to Rs 38,318 crore. HCL Technologies on January 12 reported a 20 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) at Rs 4,096 crore as against Rs 3,442 crore a year back.

Wipro: IT major Wipro will announce its Q3 FY23 results today. Wipro share price ened flat on the NSE yesterday ahead of announcement of its results. Analysts are expecting a revenue growth up to 3 per cent QoQ.

Paytm: Paytm parent One97 Communications’ share price cracked nearly 9 per cent after reports were out that Alibaba sold majority of its stake in the company. Jack Ma’s Alibaba group traded around 3.1% stake in Paytm through a block deal of $125 million on Thursday.




    Islamabad: Pakistan’s central bank forex reserves have plunged to their lowest level since February 2014 after a decline of 22.11 per cent, posing a serious challenge for the country in financing imports, local media reported.







Published Date: January 13, 2023 8:36 AM IST



Updated Date: January 13, 2023 9:49 AM IST





