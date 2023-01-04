Sensex, Nifty Open Flat, Trade In Green. While IT Stocks Drag, Banks Shine

live

On Wednesday, at 9:34 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 9.45 points up at 61,303.65 and NSE Nifty was trading 2.15 points up at 18,234.70

Business News Live On January 4

New Delhi: Taking cues from the global peers, Indian indices opened flat today and continue to trade in the thin line between red and green. SGX Nifty continue to trade in red on Wednesday morning heightening the bearish sentiments in the domestic market.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON JANUARY 4, 2023

Reliance Industries: Reliance Consumer Products Limited, the FMCG arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures yesterday, January 3, announced that it’d acquire 50 per cent stake in Gujarat-based Sosyo Hajoori Beverages (SHBPL), which owns and operates a beverage business under the flagship brand ‘Sosyo’. The remaining 50 per cent will be held by the existing promoters, i.e., the Hajoori family.

Vedanta: The company on Tuesday said that its total aluminum production dropped by 2 per cent to 5,66,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the current fiscal. Vedanta’s total aluminum output stood at 5,79,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

ONGC, IOC, PowerGrid: The central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) posted a whopping 51 per cent annual growth in aggregate net profit at Rs 2.49 trillion in FY22. ONGC, Indian Oil and Power Grid have emerged as the top profit-making CPSEs. The top five CPSEs accounted for 41.57% and the top 10 accounted for 60.91% of the aggregate net profit in FY22, according to the Public Enterprises Survey 2021-22.

Avenue Supermarts: Radhakishan Damani-owned Avenue Supermarts, which runs DMart chain, reported revenue from operations rose by 24.7 per cent to ₹11,304.58 for October-December quarter. The revenue from operations stood at ₹9,065.02 in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.













