Home

Business

Business News Live: Sensex, Nifty Open In Green, Trade Flat. HUL, Asian Paints Top Losers

live

On Friday, at 9:22 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 16.67 points up at 60,875.10 and Nifty 50 was up 5.50 points at 18,113.35.

Business News Live On December 20

Mumbai: As expected, Indian indices displayed a flat opening on Friday tilting towards the green side. While HUL, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma drag indices down, Power Grid Corp, IndusInd Bank and other banking stocks are keeping the balance.

On Friday, at 9:22 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 16.67 points up at 60,875.10 and Nifty 50 was up 5.50 points at 18,113.35.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON DECEMBER 20

Reliance Industries: India’s most valued company Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will announce its third-quarter results for the financial year 2023 (Q3 FY23) today, January 20. Even though market watchers have varied opinions, it has been agreed by all that the diversified conglomerate is expected to report double-digit growth in consolidated revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the October-December quarter.

Sun Pharmaceuticals: The world’s fourth-largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company has signed a definitive agreement with Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for $576 million to access the US company’s experimental drugs for treating skin diseases, including patchy hair loss.

Tata Consultancy Services: TCS has been selected as a strategic partner by Bombardier, a global leader in aviation, to accelerate its digital transformation and drive innovation.



